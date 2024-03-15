Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.00-8.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75. The company issued revenue guidance of flat to up ~2% yr/yr to ~$1.73-1.76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.80 billion. Hibbett also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 8.000-8.750 EPS.

Hibbett Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $73.03 on Friday. Hibbett has a 52-week low of $34.86 and a 52-week high of $83.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.93. The company has a market capitalization of $859.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.77.

Get Hibbett alerts:

Hibbett Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HIBB shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Hibbett from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Hibbett from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Hibbett from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Hibbett from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hibbett presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hibbett

Institutional Trading of Hibbett

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hibbett by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,800,000 after purchasing an additional 156,334 shares during the period. Chimera Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the fourth quarter worth about $10,215,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Hibbett by 105.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 255,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,073,000 after buying an additional 131,023 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Hibbett by 98.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,053,000 after buying an additional 112,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hibbett by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,065,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,869,000 after buying an additional 84,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.