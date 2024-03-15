Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Shares of Hingham Institution for Savings stock opened at $163.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.03. The firm has a market cap of $351.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. Hingham Institution for Savings has a fifty-two week low of $147.01 and a fifty-two week high of $242.77.
Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.37 million for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 13.84%.
Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.
