Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Upgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Hingham Institution for Savings Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Hingham Institution for Savings stock opened at $163.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.03. The firm has a market cap of $351.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. Hingham Institution for Savings has a fifty-two week low of $147.01 and a fifty-two week high of $242.77.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.37 million for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 13.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIFS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 151 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 1,872.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 533.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 393 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 1,060.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 534 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 42.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

