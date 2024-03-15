HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of HomeStreet from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of HomeStreet from $11.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.17.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HMST

HomeStreet Stock Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ HMST opened at $14.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.70. HomeStreet has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $21.03. The stock has a market cap of $276.86 million, a PE ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.31.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). HomeStreet had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a positive return on equity of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $45.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.73 million. On average, research analysts forecast that HomeStreet will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of HomeStreet

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMST. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 404.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 360,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 289,412 shares in the last quarter. Terrapin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,926,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 28.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,092,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,748,000 after purchasing an additional 240,973 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 372,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,277,000 after purchasing an additional 214,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.