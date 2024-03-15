HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Insider Georges Elhedery Sells 28,719 Shares of Stock

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Free Report) insider Georges Elhedery sold 28,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 590 ($7.56), for a total value of £169,442.10 ($217,094.30).

HSBC Price Performance

Shares of HSBA opened at GBX 586.40 ($7.51) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £111.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 658.88, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.59. HSBC Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 512.30 ($6.56) and a one year high of GBX 665.60 ($8.53). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 609.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 615.03.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 3.81%. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.10. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 5,393.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on HSBA. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of HSBC to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 820 ($10.51) to GBX 800 ($10.25) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.25) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HSBC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 788.73 ($10.11).

Get Our Latest Report on HSBA

HSBC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.