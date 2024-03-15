HUB24 Limited (ASX:HUB) Raises Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

HUB24 Limited (ASX:HUB – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 17th. This is a positive change from HUB24’s previous interim dividend of $0.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.60.

HUB24 Limited, a financial services company, provides integrated platform, technology, and data solutions to wealth industry in Australia. It operates in Platform and Tech Solutions segments. The company develops and operates HUB24 and Xplore Wealth that are investment and superannuation platforms; and portfolio administration and reporting services for financial advisers, stockbrokers, accountants and their clients, and direct consumers.

