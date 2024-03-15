Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Holdings Lifted by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,839 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $5,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HUBB. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 87.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 9.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,006,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 0.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,421,000 after buying an additional 23,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 137.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In other news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.74, for a total transaction of $387,308.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,090.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,098 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.74, for a total transaction of $387,308.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,090.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,837 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.16, for a total transaction of $657,939.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,896,815.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $12,065,100. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $333.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $427.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $363.57.

Hubbell Stock Performance

NYSE:HUBB opened at $401.83 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $219.77 and a 1 year high of $404.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.93.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Further Reading

