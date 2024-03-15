Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $398.24

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $398.24 and last traded at $394.53, with a volume of 25739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $396.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUBB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $333.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $427.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $363.57.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hubbell

Hubbell Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $354.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.93.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.11. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Katherine Anne Lane sold 1,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.51, for a total transaction of $517,484.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,297,731.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hubbell news, VP Katherine Anne Lane sold 1,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.51, for a total value of $517,484.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,297,731.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.74, for a total transaction of $387,308.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,090.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $12,065,100 over the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hubbell

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hubbell by 1,850.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Hubbell by 127.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 91 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

(Get Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.