Hudson Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HUDA) Short Interest Update

Hudson Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HUDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 186.7% from the February 14th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hudson Acquisition I Stock Performance

Shares of Hudson Acquisition I stock opened at $10.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average of $10.60. Hudson Acquisition I has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $10.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Acquisition I

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Acquisition I in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,140,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Acquisition I during the fourth quarter worth $3,406,000. Mangrove Partners purchased a new stake in Hudson Acquisition I during the second quarter worth $3,149,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Acquisition I during the third quarter worth $2,663,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hudson Acquisition I by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 239,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 35,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Acquisition I Company Profile

Hudson Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

