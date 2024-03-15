Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has $4.25 Million Position in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550,000 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.11% of Alight worth $4,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alight during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Alight by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Alight by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Alight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alight by 117.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alight news, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $63,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,999,434 shares in the company, valued at $26,994,906. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $63,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,999,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,994,906. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 26,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $234,167.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,963,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,525,061.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALIT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Alight in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alight from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Alight from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Alight in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Alight in a report on Friday, January 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alight presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of Alight stock opened at $8.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.90. Alight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.00.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Alight had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $960.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alight, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

