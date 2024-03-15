Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,102,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 11.5% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 20,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,287,000 after purchasing an additional 18,004 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,944,000 after purchasing an additional 35,315 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 386,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,118,000 after purchasing an additional 109,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 9.2% during the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 29,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,574,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WSM opened at $285.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.66. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.44 and a 1-year high of $292.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $219.31 and a 200-day moving average of $185.31.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 55.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 24.71%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WSM. Morgan Stanley upgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wedbush increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.81.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total transaction of $4,038,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,110,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

