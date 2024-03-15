Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Sells 29,005 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,462 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 29,005 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 0.05% of Performance Food Group worth $5,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 116.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,585 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 19,170 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 13.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,063 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 114.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,839 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 15,401 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 111.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,147 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after buying an additional 32,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,236 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $75.93 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $52.32 and a one year high of $78.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.37 and a 200-day moving average of $65.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.39.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on PFGC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.75.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

