Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Takes $4.45 Million Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 155,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,446,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 18,382 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $591,900.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,958. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 40,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $1,303,069.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,431 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,878.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 18,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $591,900.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,038,601 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.78.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $32.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $40.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 10.09%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 46.32%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

