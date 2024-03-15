Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Takes $4.65 Million Position in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 546,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,648,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.04% of Orchid Island Capital as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 182.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 205.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 497.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,509 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.47% of the company’s stock.

Orchid Island Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORC opened at $8.57 on Friday. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $11.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.15.

Orchid Island Capital Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -175.61%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Orchid Island Capital to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Orchid Island Capital Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

Featured Stories

