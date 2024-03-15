Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Takes Position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 207,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,757,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 0.35% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RYTM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 65.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,265,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484,406 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,676,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,598,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,065,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261,778 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,339,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,474,000 after acquiring an additional 243,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,267,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,880,000 after acquiring an additional 655,237 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RYTM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $40.02 on Friday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $52.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 1.90.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.70). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 96.02% and a negative net margin of 238.50%. The firm had revenue of $24.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 175.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 71,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $3,615,974.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,320.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 71,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $3,615,974.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,320.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 1,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $62,118.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,413 shares in the company, valued at $4,131,619.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,472 shares of company stock valued at $4,105,895 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

