Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPPP) Short Interest Update

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPPP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the February 14th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Imperial Petroleum Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IMPPP opened at $23.35 on Friday. Imperial Petroleum has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.57.

Imperial Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a $0.5469 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.37%.

Imperial Petroleum Company Profile

Imperial Petroleum Inc provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals, crude oils, iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks, such as bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

