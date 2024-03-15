Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $130.00. The stock had previously closed at $113.48, but opened at $120.76. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Impinj shares last traded at $128.39, with a volume of 355,550 shares changing hands.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PI. StockNews.com raised shares of Impinj to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Impinj from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Impinj from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.86.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Impinj by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Impinj by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Impinj by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 8.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.91 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.91.
Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.11. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 74.70% and a negative net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $70.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.
