Information Services (TSE:ISV) Price Target Raised to C$32.00 at CIBC

Information Services (TSE:ISV – Free Report) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Information Services from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday.

TSE ISV opened at C$25.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.51, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 0.81. Information Services has a one year low of C$19.22 and a one year high of C$26.98. The firm has a market cap of C$462.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.88%.

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land survey services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

