Information Services (TSE:ISV) Price Target Raised to C$32.00 at CIBC

Information Services (TSE:ISV – Free Report) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Information Services from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.88%.
Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land survey services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.
