Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Ingersoll Rand from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IR

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $91.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.44. Ingersoll Rand has a 12-month low of $51.84 and a 12-month high of $92.44.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is 4.21%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $667,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $937,368.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,398,914.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $667,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 293,011 shares of company stock valued at $26,374,789. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Get Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.