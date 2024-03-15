Inghams Group Limited (ING) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.12 on April 4th

Inghams Group Limited (ASX:ING – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Inghams Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.10.

Inghams Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 832.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew Reeves 546,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Inghams Group Company Profile

Inghams Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells chicken and turkey products in Australia and New Zealand. The company provides frozen, gluten free, and ready to cook chicken and turkey products under the Ingham's brand name. It also offers stock feeds for poultry and pig industries.

