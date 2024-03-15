Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN) Position Boosted by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned about 0.79% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the third quarter worth about $135,860,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 2,512.1% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 46,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 44,790 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth about $621,000. MBL Wealth LLC raised its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 13.7% during the third quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 132,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 15,978 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth about $395,000.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EJAN opened at $28.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.90. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52 week low of $26.82 and a 52 week high of $29.72.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (EJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

