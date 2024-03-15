InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IHT stock opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average of $1.36. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $3.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $13.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.16.

Insider Transactions at InnSuites Hospitality Trust

In related news, CEO James F. Wirth bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2,254.45 per share, with a total value of $3,381,675.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,947,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,408,981,638.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James F. Wirth bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2,254.45 per share, with a total value of $3,381,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,947,784 shares in the company, valued at $13,408,981,638.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chase, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 73,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,279,170. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,616 shares of company stock valued at $5,429,537. 2.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

