Insider Selling: Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Insider Sells $125,120.00 in Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $125,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,830,008 shares in the company, valued at $9,955,243.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Alignment Healthcare Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ ALHC opened at $4.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $9.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.90.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 75.64%. The business had revenue of $465.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 158.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 588.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, Florida, and Texas.

