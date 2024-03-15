Insider Selling: Hunting PLC (LON:HTG) Insider Sells £87,748.80 in Stock

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG – Get Free Report) insider Bruce Ferguson sold 28,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 303 ($3.88), for a total transaction of £87,748.80 ($112,426.39).

Shares of LON:HTG opened at GBX 299 ($3.83) on Friday. Hunting PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 190 ($2.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 345.50 ($4.43). The stock has a market cap of £493.17 million, a P/E ratio of 4,271.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 300.75 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 289.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. Hunting’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11,428.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Hunting from GBX 345 ($4.42) to GBX 365 ($4.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Hunting from GBX 400 ($5.12) to GBX 450 ($5.77) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 389.17 ($4.99).

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools and components for oil and gas and energy industries. The company operates through Hunting Titan, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific segments. The Hunting Titan segment manufactures and distributes integrated and conventional gun systems and hardware related products.

