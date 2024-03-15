Insider Selling: Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Director Sells $159,850.32 in Stock

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) Director Scott Schlackman sold 4,053 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $159,850.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,785 shares in the company, valued at $307,040.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Medifast Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MED opened at $34.59 on Friday. Medifast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.09 and a 52-week high of $109.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.70. The stock has a market cap of $376.89 million, a P/E ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.15.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. Medifast had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 56.06%. The company had revenue of $191.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share. Medifast’s revenue was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on MED. TheStreet cut shares of Medifast from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Medifast from $67.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medifast

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 437.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 11,843 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 3.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Medifast by 7.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Medifast by 19.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of weight loss, weight management, and healthy living products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, puffs, cereal, crunchers, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, OPTAVIA ACTIVE, and Optimal Health brand names.

Featured Articles

