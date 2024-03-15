Insider Selling: Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Insider Sells $117,278.50 in Stock

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) insider Azeez Hayne sold 2,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $117,278.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,278.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Urban Outfitters Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $42.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.56. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $47.29.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 148.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 561.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 999 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

URBN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

