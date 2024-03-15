InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

InspireMD Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NSPR opened at $2.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.84. InspireMD has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $3.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.92.

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 320.97% and a negative return on equity of 55.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that InspireMD will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InspireMD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in InspireMD in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in InspireMD in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in InspireMD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in InspireMD in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Delivery System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; SwitchGuard, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; and NGuard EPS for treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

