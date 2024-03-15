InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
InspireMD Trading Down 4.0 %
Shares of NSPR opened at $2.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.84. InspireMD has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $3.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.92.
InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 320.97% and a negative return on equity of 55.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that InspireMD will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About InspireMD
InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Delivery System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; SwitchGuard, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; and NGuard EPS for treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than InspireMD
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Defense Contractor Stocks Explained, Plus Investment Guide
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Oracle’s AI Cloud Demand Fuels Profitability Surge
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Analysts Lead These Markets: The Most Upgraded Stocks in Q1
Receive News & Ratings for InspireMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InspireMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.