Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Shares Purchased by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,318 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Integer were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Integer by 420.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Integer by 28.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 129.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of Integer by 66.6% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Integer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITGR. CL King began coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Integer from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Integer Stock Performance

Shares of ITGR opened at $114.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.23. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $69.40 and a 1 year high of $118.15.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $413.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.04 million. Integer had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 10.80%. Integer’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Integer

(Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.