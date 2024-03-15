Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) Shares Down 0.9%

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ – Get Free Report) fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $91.13 and last traded at $91.20. 10,553 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the average session volume of 5,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.06.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $58.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.15.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $446,000.

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.