Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ – Get Free Report) fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $91.13 and last traded at $91.20. 10,553 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 109% from the average session volume of 5,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.06.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $58.37 million, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at $162,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $446,000.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

