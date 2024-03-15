Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD) Sets New 52-Week High at $50.03

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $50.03 and last traded at $50.03, with a volume of 428 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.83.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSPD. Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,450,000. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,026,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,614,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,870,000. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,147,000.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (RSPD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US Consumer Discretionary stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPD was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

