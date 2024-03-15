Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $166.82

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $166.82 and last traded at $166.70, with a volume of 748617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.15.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.86. The stock has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

