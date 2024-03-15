Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $31.80

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.80 and last traded at $31.72, with a volume of 2285 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.69.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSPH. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $482,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $282,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Peak Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $10,198,000. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,893,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

