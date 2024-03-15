Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Hits New 1-Year High at $103.89

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $103.89 and last traded at $103.82, with a volume of 11776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.18.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGP. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $410,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,176,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,728,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

