Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Sets New 12-Month High at $85.32

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $85.32 and last traded at $85.24, with a volume of 87718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.51.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.72.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 22,300.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $57,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.