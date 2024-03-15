Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $111.29

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $111.29 and last traded at $111.29, with a volume of 2745 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $110.26.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.15. The company has a market cap of $565.55 million, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RWK. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,996,000 after buying an additional 12,513 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,086,000 after buying an additional 4,952 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $389,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 128.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 134,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,493,000 after acquiring an additional 75,432 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.