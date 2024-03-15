Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Sets New 1-Year High at $55.64

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $55.64 and last traded at $55.64, with a volume of 1653 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.38.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.63. The company has a market capitalization of $989.09 million, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 277.3% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 19,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 14,637 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 25.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 18,094 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $512,000. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $779,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 417.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 33,039 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.