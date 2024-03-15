Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Sets New 1-Year High at $55.64

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $55.64 and last traded at $55.64, with a volume of 1653 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.38.
Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.63. The company has a market capitalization of $989.09 million, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.80.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 277.3% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 19,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 14,637 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 25.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 18,094 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $512,000. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $779,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 417.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 33,039 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.
See Also
