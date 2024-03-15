InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJV) Short Interest Update

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, an increase of 145.5% from the February 14th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSJV opened at $26.06 on Friday. InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.83 and a one year high of $27.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.38.

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.142 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%.

