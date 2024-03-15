IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,373,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,069,682 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.16% of IQVIA worth $4,008,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 19.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,031,894. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $2,153,213.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,642.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares in the company, valued at $5,031,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,285 shares of company stock valued at $10,331,003 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IQVIA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $254.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $230.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.42 and a 12-month high of $261.73. The company has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.51.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IQV shares. Citigroup upped their target price on IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on IQVIA from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on IQVIA from $226.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.80.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

