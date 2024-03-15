iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Bought by VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,365 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 6.1% of VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC owned 0.05% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $14,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 37,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $992,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 16,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,434,000. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHY opened at $81.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.87 and its 200-day moving average is $81.45. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $82.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.2405 dividend. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

