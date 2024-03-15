iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common (TSE:CVD) Trading Up 0.4%

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common (TSE:CVD – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$16.53 and last traded at C$16.53. Approximately 132 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.46.

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.92.

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%.

