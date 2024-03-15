iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $57.32

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $57.32 and last traded at $57.30, with a volume of 164500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.14.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.48. The stock has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

