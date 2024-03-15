iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) is WNY Asset Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises about 3.0% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. WNY Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $15,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $774,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 213,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,095,000 after acquiring an additional 12,416 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

HDV stock opened at $107.98 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $93.46 and a one year high of $108.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

