iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Hits New 52-Week High at $57.91

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $57.91 and last traded at $57.85, with a volume of 31984 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.75.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.61. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEUR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 414,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,114,000 after acquiring an additional 74,207 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 79.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 52,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 23,206 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 506.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 210,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,215,000 after acquiring an additional 175,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

