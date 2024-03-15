iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA) Sets New 12-Month High at $89.63

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $89.63 and last traded at $89.61, with a volume of 2806 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.29.

The company has a market capitalization of $566.34 million, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EUSA. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF during the 4th quarter worth $203,000.

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States.

