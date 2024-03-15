iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF (NASDAQ:IWTR) Short Interest Up 183.3% in February

iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF (NASDAQ:IWTR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 183.3% from the February 14th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days.

iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

IWTR stock opened at $30.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.10 and its 200-day moving average is $27.88. The company has a market cap of $6.03 million, a P/E ratio of 20.12 and a beta of -0.84. iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $32.51.

iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.998 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.28.

iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Water Management Multisector ETF (IWTR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global companies that derive revenue from sustainable water or demonstrate relatively efficient water management. IWTR was launched on Sep 20, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

