iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 99.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $150.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.57. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $124.97 and a 12-month high of $158.87.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

