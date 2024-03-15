iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU) Hits New 12-Month High at $33.51

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:XIU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$33.51 and last traded at C$33.45, with a volume of 526609 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$33.29.

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$31.12.

Get iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF alerts:

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.254 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth by replicating, to the extent possible, the performance of the S&P/TSX 60 Index through investments in the constituent issuers of such index, net of expenses. The Index is comprised of 60 of the largest (by market capitalization) and liquid securities listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), selected by Standard & Poor’s (S&P) using its industrial classifications and guidelines for evaluating issuer capitalization, liquidity and fundamentals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.