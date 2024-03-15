iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $966,000. Austin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $463,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 39.4% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 37,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 10,627 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2,609.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 24,867 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $106.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.51. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.74 and a 12-month high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

