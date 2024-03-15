iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stock Position Raised by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 57.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TIP. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $106.39 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.74 and a one year high of $111.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.51.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

