IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO) Shares Down 3.4%

Shares of IsoEnergy Ltd. (CVE:ISO – Get Free Report) dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$3.54 and last traded at C$3.73. Approximately 233,992 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 347,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.86.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of IsoEnergy from C$7.10 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IsoEnergy
IsoEnergy Stock Performance
About IsoEnergy
IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It primarily holds interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, Radio, Hawk, Ranger, and Collins Bay Extension properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.
