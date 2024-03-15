IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO) Shares Down 3.4%

Shares of IsoEnergy Ltd. (CVE:ISO – Get Free Report) dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$3.54 and last traded at C$3.73. Approximately 233,992 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 347,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.86.

Separately, Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of IsoEnergy from C$7.10 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

The stock has a market cap of C$663.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$4.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.53, a current ratio of 15.28 and a quick ratio of 14.87.

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It primarily holds interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, Radio, Hawk, Ranger, and Collins Bay Extension properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

